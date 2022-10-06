Farmers across the country are taking delivery of their new headers in the lead up to harvest.
After a lengthy wait, and with grey skies looming over many cropping districts, the arrival of these machines is a welcome bright spot on the horizon.
The stage is set for another record-breaking year of sales, with more than 1000 units forecast to be sold.
Claas Lexion national product manager Steve Reeves said 2022 had been a record sales year and they had come close to doubling their 2021 result.
He said they were in a very strong position for sales growth and this had been on the back of a strong agricultural market.
"Predominantly our sales growth has been in Western Australia and especially in the Great Southern and Esperance regions," he said.
"We have come off two or three good years in Australia and the investment is pretty clear from the farmers that they have taken the opportunity to invest in bigger and more capacity."
Mr Reeves said all manufacturers had seen delays in delivery and shipping was becoming harder and harder.
Where this had happened, Claas and its dealers had made a conscious effort to communicate with customers and put a plan B or plan C in place in some cases.
"Because of issues in the supply of parts, the machines built in February, March and April were struggling to be completed as they came off the production line, so that was where we were saw some issues and planned with Claas to be proactive and upfront with customers," he said.
"We did see an upside in supply, so machines coming off the production line in May and June were completed and were able to be shipped as well.
"We've seen arrivals all the way through the year and those machines are on-farm and ready to start harvest.
"Our dealers are going to be busy through October and November delivering some of the later machines as well."
Case IH ANZ hay and harvest product specialist Andrew Wood said machines were starting to arrive in the country and many dealers were well into the swing of getting them ready to deliver for harvest.
"A lot of these machines currently arriving were ordered by our customers late last year to ensure they were in the queue to get them built and delivered for the start of the 2022 harvest," Mr Wood said.
"The mood in general has been generally positive in regards to the upcoming harvest season, there is some concern about the wetter than usual lead up to harvest in terms of being able to get the machines in field in some areas, but overall the outlook has been very positive."
Looking ahead, Mr Wood said demand for new Case IH Axial-Flow combines had continued to remain high, with a significant number of new machine orders for 2023 already taken.
It was a sentiment echoed by John Deere Australia and New Zealand production systems manager Ben Kelly.
Mr Kelly said the positive outlook had bolstered enquiries for new machines for harvest 2023-2024.
He said harvesters purchased in the previous ordering period, which ran from August 2021, had been rolling out across the country since July.
"Abundant rainfall has caused considerable weather challenges, and many producers are facing a later start to harvest than normal," Mr Kelly said.
"That being said, and while the industry is expecting a slightly reduced crop from last year's record-high, there is still a very positive outlook for the upcoming harvest season."
