Australian company Myriota has partnered with one of the world's biggest names in water, Grundfos, to develop a remote monitoring system for water pumps.
Grundfos hopes to make life easier for Australia's 34,000 livestock producers with a range of satellite-connected, solar-powered water pumps.
The ability to remotely monitor pumps can save farmers time, as well as fuel and labour costs, by removing the need to manually check each water point on a regular basis.
Myriota provides secure satellite connectivity for Internet of Things and its network of 20 small satellites orbit Earth about 15 times each day.
Sensors connected to Myriota's satellite network will be attached to Grundfos' pumps and can be connected to existing tanks.
These devices can then be checked regularly through the Grundfos Solar Connect mobile app.
Real-time data on water levels and the status of pumps can be accessed and alerts can be sent when supply is low or maintenance is needed.
The life expectancy of the sensors, which are powered by two AA batteries, based on a rate of 12 updates each day is two years.
For a single daily update the battery life can be more than seven years.
Grundfos Australia water utility area managing director Sam Ryder said introducing satellite connectivity to its range was a significant improvement for all farmers that spend a significant amount of time on pumps' maintenance.
"Solar water pumps are already cost-effective, flexible and reliable off-grid solutions using renewable energy, and this partnership further enhances the system, empowering users with essential data for their daily operations," Mr Ryder said.
A trial has already been conducted with 10 of the pumps in operation at sites in North Queensland, the Northern Territory and NSW.
Attendees at the Irrigation Australia conference in Adelaide this week had the opportunity to register for early access to the devices.
Myriota CEO Ben Cade said until now, satellite provided the potential to connect anything, anywhere - but at an unacceptably high cost and without the power footprint needed of battery only.
He said new space IoT communications were now unlocking previously impossible or impractical use cases at a dramatically lower-cost running and with near-zero maintenance.
"Having the opportunity to partner with world leaders in their industries such as Grundfos, and develop new solutions hand-in-hand with them is a validation of the value we bring to deliver tangibly better outcomes for our ecosystem, through simple, affordable access to data, anywhere," Mr Cade said.
The collaboration with Myriota is not the only news from Grundfos, with the company announcing its new brand promise last week.
Grundfos' promise is to respect, protect and advance the flow of water, which is underpinned by the end-line, 'possibility in every drop'.
According to the company, the promise reaffirms its commitment to pioneering solutions to the world's water and climate challenges and improving quality of life for people.
Grundfos CEO Poul Due Jensen said its services go beyond water, but its credibility was rooted in it.
"Through the flow of water, Grundfos products and services touch millions and millions of people every day without most of them even knowing it," he said.
"Water is and has always been at the heart and soul of Grundfos, and we want to make a positive difference and help solve the world's water and climate challenges and improve the quality of life for people.
"That is why we give this promise to the world: We respect, protect, and advance the flow of water."
