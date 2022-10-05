South Australian hunters are up in arms over a suggested ban on bow hunting in that state.
The Australian Deer Association and Shooters Union South Australia both claim the ban would soon be introduced by Environment Minister Susan Close.
Ms Close was approached to comment on the rumours on Monday but is yet to respond to Australian Community Media on the subject.
Today the ADA claimed the Minister had confirmed she intended to ban bow hunting in line with a pre-election commitment.
Bow hunting is permitted on game and pest animals in most states of Australia.
The ADA also claims the RSPCA is the "driving force" behind the plans.
Shooters Union South Australia president Peter Heggie said such a ban would have "significant consequences across the entire outdoor pursuits community".
"Bow hunting is an eco-friendly hunting method which has been practised throughout the world for more than 5000 years, and has countless participants here in Australia," he said.
"It delivers a rapid kill to the animal, and gives a wide range of people the ability to harvest their own free-range protein, and presents absolutely no public safety risk - especially since the overwhelming majority of it occurs on rural, privately owned land.
"Banning it will only have negative outcomes for South Australians, taking away yet another form of recreation, food access, and opportunity to support our regional and outback areas.
"At least from our perspective, it will result in more people obtaining firearms licences and buying guns for hunting, but I'm sure the people calling for this ban won't see that as a positive thing either..."
