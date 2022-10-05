Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Bow hunting ban plan in South Australia stuns hunters

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 5 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunters from around Australia fear South Australia is moving to ban bow hunting. Picture from Shooters Union South Australia.

South Australian hunters are up in arms over a suggested ban on bow hunting in that state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.