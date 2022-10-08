Technology provider Trimble has launched two new displays for precision agriculture applications - the Trimble GFX-1060 and GFX-1260.
Featuring an Android-based operating system and enhanced processing power for controlling and executing in-field work, the GFX-1060 is a 25.6 centimetre (10-inch) display and the new flagship GFX-1260 is a 30.5cm (12in) display.
Both are compatible with the Trimble NAV-500 and NAV-900 Global Navigation Satellite System guidance controllers.
When paired with the NAV-900, farmers can achieve increased accuracy out of the box by leveraging Trimble's CenterPoint RTX correction service, which is included for the first year.
Access to high-accuracy, 2.5cm accuracy correction signals provide an easy way to experience the robust, repeatable results to reduce overlap, input costs and fuel.
The high-resolution touchscreen displays are ideal systems for farmers with a mixed fleet and are compatible with over 10,000 vehicle models across more than 40 equipment brands.
The displays are ISOBUS-compatible, which allows one display or terminal to control ISOBUS implements, regardless of manufacturer.
It standardises the control settings, reduces downtime and minimises installation and interface challenges, simplifying data exchange and machine control.
The displays are able to process data faster, making it easier for farmers to handle complex workflows by adding accuracy and efficiency across operations.
With more power, speed and reliability, these displays enable farmers to easily set up and configure their equipment on an operation through Trimble's Precision-IQ field software, including manual guidance, assisted and automated steering, application controls, mapping and data logging, equipment profiles as well as camera feeds from attached inputs and other internet-based apps.
Read more:
The displays feature flexible connectivity across the farm through integrated wireless options including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and BroadR-Reach.
Data sharing across the farm is optional with the AutoSync feature, allowing farm managers to remotely send work orders and ensure vehicles, implements and field work are aligned and working properly.
Trimble Agriculture vice-president Jim Chambers said the GFX portfolio of precision agriculture displays offered a variety of sizes and functionality options to fit farmers' workflows and equipment.
"The displays operate in tough environments and during long days in the field throughout every season, allowing users to confidently perform a range of field operations quickly and reliably-they are powerful to run and simple to use," Mr Chambers said.
The displays are now available to order from Trimble dealers and Vantage distribution networks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.