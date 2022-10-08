Farm Online
Trimble launches GFX-1060 and GFX-1260 displays for precision agriculture operations

October 8 2022 - 10:00pm
Trimble's new displays have an Android-based operating system and enhanced processing power.

Technology provider Trimble has launched two new displays for precision agriculture applications - the Trimble GFX-1060 and GFX-1260.

