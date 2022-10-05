NORTH Western NSW's 15,987 hectare (39,585 acre) Tara Station has sold on an online auction conducted by Nutrien Harcourts for $2.58 million.
Located in the Tindarey area about 45 minutes' drive north-east of Cobar and an hour south of Bourke, Tara is predominately slightly undulating, red loam to mulga country running through to box flats and low-lying areas of watershed areas.
The sale price is equal to about $161/ha ($65/acre).
Four of the five parties that registered to bid were active at the auction.
Tara has been running about 250 breeding cows plus followers during the past three years.
Additional income has also been generated from the seasonal harvesting of goats, which are nomadic to the region.
Tara also has a 200ha cultivation permit for an area that now has some small regrowth.
Tara is watered by 12 dams, seven of which are securely fenced. Two of the dams are also set up with portable cattle panel yards.
Structural improvements include a four bedroom homestead that has been renovated in the past three years, including a new roof and painting.
Other improvements include a machinery shed, two sets of portable cattle panel yards, panel goat/sheep yards and loading ramp at an old shearing shed.
The marketing of Tara Station was handled by David Russell, Nutrien Harcourts, Cobar.
