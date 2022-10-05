Farm Online
Home/Property

Tara Station sold under the hammer for $65/acre

By Mark Phelps
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:34am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
North west property Tara Station has sold at an Nutrien Harcourts auction for $2.58 million.

NORTH Western NSW's 15,987 hectare (39,585 acre) Tara Station has sold on an online auction conducted by Nutrien Harcourts for $2.58 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.