No new extinction promise 'untenable' without addressing land clearing

Concern no new extinction policy untenable without addressing agriculture land clearing

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated October 6 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 7:00pm
THE federal government says it won't consider locking up agricultural land as it pursues its goal of no new extinctions, but ecologists say the promise is "basically untenable" without addressing land clearing.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

