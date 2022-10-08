One of the best remaining homes in the alpine village of Harrietville is back on the market.
Altamont is the historic former home of gold miner Charles Ferguson Proctor who built his home in about 1940.
It has been restored to its former glory by the current owner while updating all the services.
It sits on an acre of gardens at the foot of Mt Hotham.
Stylish Altamont dates from one of the great gold mining ages of the alpine town .
Local histories record Proctor pursued many different gold projects right through World War One and the Great Depression and Altamont is evidence he must had some success at it.
The home sits behind an original high stone fence and occupying a commanding position on the main Great Alpine Road.
Elders Real Estate in Wangaratta has listed Altamont for private sale with a sale expectation with offers from $1.5 million.
The homestead reflects the traditional hand crafted building skills of the 1940s and materials like quality timber and a distinct period building style.
It has continued in almost original condition as a family home under the current ownership.
The current owner worked to protect and enhance all the period features of the home whilst completing a full upgrade to the plumbing and electrics.
A roof restoration, garden clean up, new drapes and exterior repainting were also included.
With a building area of 35 squares, Altamont features four bedrooms, separate living and dining rooms, a double bathroom, and the original kitchen which has been modernised.
Apart from the three working fireplaces there is a Nectre combustion burner while the building has been modernised to include efficient gas fired hydronic heating, under floor and ceiling insulation to provide winter warmth and ideal summer living conditions.
There are imposing verandas plus adequate space for ski equipment, bikes and general storage purposes and also a double car garage.
Elders selling agent Dave Colvin said Altamont was a classic period home of historic significance.
"I can provide to an interested buyer an account of the investment the vendor has made in bringing this homestead up to an exceptional standard, whilst preserving the period building features," he said.
"The vendor is keen for a new opportunity so Altamont is for private sale with offers invited from $1.5 million."
For more information contact Mr Colvin on 0407 500239.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
