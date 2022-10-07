A shareholder vote on the proposed Tassal takeover will be held on November 3.
If successful, the takeover will mean all three big Tasmanian salmon producers - Tassal, Huon Aquaculture and Petuna - will have passed out of Australian or majority Australian ownership.
Tassal's board is continuing to recommend shareholders vote in favour of the offer from Canadian-based seafood giant Cooke Inc., in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to independent expert Kroll Australia continuing to believe the proposed scheme of arrangement is fair and reasonable and in shareholders' best interests.
Kroll Australia put Tassal's full underlying value on a controlling interest basis at between $4.64 and $5.35 per share.
Cooke is offering $5.23, putting Tassal's value at about $1.12 billion.
Cooke had earlier made non-binding proposals at $4.67, $4.80 and $4.85 per share.
The Tassal board rejected those, saying they did not reflect the company's fundamental value.
Kroll Australia's assessment said growth opportunities were limited for Tassal's salmon business.
"Capacity constraints arising from marine leases and the moratorium on the granting of further leases results in limited upside potential in the salmon business other than through better than expected pricing or by introducing further improvements in technology that benefit production volumes," it said.
"In the next five years, there is a potential to increase capacity by growing salmon for longer onshore and/or utilising Tassal's unutilised lease space in Storm Bay.
"After five years, it may be possible to grow salmon in commonwealth waters."
Read more:
The New South Wales Supreme Court on Friday ordered that Tassal convene a shareholder meeting to consider and vote on the scheme.
For the scheme to be approved, 75 per cent of votes cast will need to be in favour.
A court hearing to approve the scheme would follow, with the last day of Tassal share trading expected to be November 9.
Cooke has secured approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.