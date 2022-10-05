Uncertainty weighs on global dairy prices

Economic uncertainty and recent financial market woes are being blamed for a fall in global dairy prices.
The Global Dairy Trade index was down 3.5 per cent at Tuesday's GDT auction, reversing the trend of the last two auction events.
Pundits say market jitters about a potential global recession scuttled demand.
But they expect the fall to be short-lived, saying dairy market fundamentals remain strong.
The price fall at Tuesday night's auction was broad-based with all six commodities down - led by butter, which fell 7pc.
Butter milk powder was down 4.4pc, whole milk powder was down 4pc and cheddar was down 3.8pc.
Westpac's New Zealand senior agri economist Nathan Penny said the result was worse than the bank had expected.
"The negative result comes against a backdrop of very nervous financial markets," he said.
"Markets are increasingly concerned that the global economy may slip into recession as global central banks aggressively hike interest rates in their battle against surging inflation."
This had led to a surge in the value of the US dollar.
While this would normally be seen as a positive for exporters, it also meant dairy products were more expensive for buyers in key markets such as China, which could hit demand.
Mr Penny said the strong US dollar could also be a sign that the global economy was weakening.
"A weaker global economy can also lead to lower demand for goods, including for dairy products," he said.
"At this stage, we expect the overnight price fall will prove temporary.
"Indeed, we put the price fall overnight down to the rising dairy prices in local currency terms (due to the higher US dollar) and a degree of cautiousness in dairy markets following the broader financial market nervousness of the last few weeks."
Mr Penny said dairy fundamentals remained strong, but the market was now more evenly balanced.
"On the upside we have the ongoing weakness to global dairy supply, while on the downside we have the fragile global economy and its potential negative implications for global dairy demand," he said.
NZ bank ASB economist Nat Keall said the auction result was surprisingly soft.
But global dairy output was likely to remain constrained, supporting prices.
"Globally, prices for key dairy inputs like grains, energy and fertiliser remain well elevated, acting as a key constraint on production for most farmers," he said.
"And, of course, many dairy regions are struggling with their own local challenges from rising regulatory burdens and unfavourable weather to difficulty securing labour and tighter financial conditions."
The big risk was that demand might not prove resilient.
Mr Keall said global economic growth would slow compared with 2021 but as dairy was a dietary staple, global dairy demand should hold.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
