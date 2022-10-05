Farm Online
Global Dairy Trade index falls 3.5 per cent at October 4, 2022, auction

Carlene Dowie
Carlene Dowie
October 5 2022 - 7:00am
Uncertainty weighs on global dairy prices

Economic uncertainty and recent financial market woes are being blamed for a fall in global dairy prices.

