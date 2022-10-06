Farm Online
RSPCA helped devise the kangaroo industry's current code of practice so why the change of heart?

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:35am, first published 4:00am
The RSPCA's about face on commercial kangaroo harvesting has the industry puzzled, given the group was involved in drawing up its operating guidelines.

Australia's kangaroo industry wants to meet with the RSPCA to better understand its decision to remove kangaroo meat products from its stores.

