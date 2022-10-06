Australia's kangaroo industry wants to meet with the RSPCA to better understand its decision to remove kangaroo meat products from its stores.
The Kangaroo Industry Association Australia said it was puzzled by the move given the RSPCA helped prepare the industry's current operating guidelines.
The RSPCA was a member of a 2020 Project Reference Group which drew up the latest national commercial code of practice for the humane treatment of kangaroos.
That reference group also involved the Australian Veterinary Association, National Farmers Federation, state governments and regulators.
RSPCA Australia's then chief scientist and strategy officer Dr Bidda Jones was on the reference group.
The animal welfare organisation this week said the move was "based on current concerns about animal welfare implications in the sourcing of these products".
The partly government-funded charity group has sold kangaroo meat based pet food at its state member stores.
The RSPCA's current policy on management of wild animals says "in some circumstances it is necessary to manage populations of wild animals, native or introduced".
That policy said it was sometimes necessary to manage populations to "reduce adverse impacts on human activities or the environment".
KIAA executive officer Dennis King said the commercial industry "prioritises animal welfare at every step based on the latest scientific evidence".
He said animal activists regularly place pressure industry bodies, politicians, companies and consumers.
RSPCA Victoria is known to have long been lobbied to stop selling kangaroo products by groups like the Victorian Kangaroo Alliance.
Celebrating the RSPCA's decision this week, the alliance said it would now switch its focus to other kangaroo meat stockists like major supermarkets and pet food stores..
Mr King said the kangaroo industry "played an important conservation role" to help control kangaroo populations to ensure both positive animal welfare outcomes and landscape sustainability.
About two million kangaroos are harvested in Australia each year depending on state quotas, from a total population estimated to be almost 40 million.
Mr King said state regulators carry out regular inspections in the field and on plant to ensure every kangaroo harvested for the commercial industry is done so humanely in line with the code agreed to by the RSPCA.
All carcasses are inspected on receival at the processing plant and again at post-mortem by authorised meat safety officers.
Mr King said commercial harvesters in Australia have an obligation to ensure kangaroos are taken in a manner which minimises pain, suffering and distress.
He pointed to recent studies where high profile ecologists and scientists had called for the Australian kangaroo industry to be expanded saying kangaroos use fewer resources to produce a healthier and more environmentally friendly product when compared to conventional livestock.
The industry says purchasing kangaroo products was an ethical choice for socially concerned consumers as kangaroos graze on the natural pastures and foliage of the Australian bush.
Kangaroo meat is not farmed - it's free-range, and it's estimated that it has one-third the carbon footprint of beef.
"Without a commercial harvest, kangaroos would still need to be kept at sustainable levels through government and non-commercial culling resulting in poorer animal welfare outcomes," Mr King said.
In a statement released Thursday afternoon, a RSPCA spokeswoman said the RSPCA had worked with government and industry over a number of years to improve welfare outcomes for kangaroos subjected to management, whether it be for commercial use or for damage mitigation.
"This has involved direct engagement with industry, representation on advisory committees and the preparation of submissions to relevant reviews and inquiries.
"In particular, the RSPCA sits on a number of groups that are involved with writing codes of practice or similar documents across a range of animal industries.
"We do this to try and get the best possible outcome for animal welfare. RSPCA representation on these groups does not translate into blanket endorsement of welfare standards, which are set by governments.
"We continue to advocate for effective national leadership on kangaroo management and for greater transparency and accountability relating to the shooting of kangaroos."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
