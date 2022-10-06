Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Major Crash Investigation 2022 Report finds fatigue-related crashes declining

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
October 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Major Crash Investigation 2022 Report found 8.2 per cent of all large losses occurred in very remote Australia last year.

The number of trucks on Australia's roads has more than doubled in less than 20 years but the rate of serious truck accidents has not followed this trajectory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melody Labinsky

Melody Labinsky

National machinery and agtech writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.