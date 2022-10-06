The number of trucks on Australia's roads has more than doubled in less than 20 years but the rate of serious truck accidents has not followed this trajectory.
A review conducted by Australia's largest logistics and transport specialist insurer, NTI, has revealed great improvements in the trucking industry's safety performance.
NTI analysed trends since 2005 and drew upon information from its National Truck Accident Research Centre to compile the Major Crash Investigation 2022 Report.
The number of trucks on the road has increased 55 per cent since 2005 and road freight volumes have lifted 51pc.
Report author Adam Gibson said the data showed a combination of tighter government regulation and industry investment in safety, technology, professional development and leadership had improved road safety.
"We saw, for example, fatigue-related crashes fall by a massive 50pc the year after driving hours reforms and standardised logbooks were introduced," Mr Gibson said.
"They dropped from a high of 27.3pc in 2008 to a low of 8pc in 2020."
Human error factors associated with crashes was extensively examined, with this category a grouping of the driver error, inappropriate speed and fatigue related losses.
This category represented 63.5pc of serious crashes in 2021.
The top five causes of crashes due to human factors were inattention/distraction at 16.3pc, inappropriate speed at 12.5pc, inappropriate vehicle positioning on 10.5pc, inadequate following distance at 8.6pc and fatigue on 8.2pc.
Inattention/distraction related crashes are classified as when the driver becomes disengaged from the driving task as a result of either a specific or non-driving related stimulus or due to a loss of task focus.
This area made up close to one in six of all losses and has progressively increased over the past five years.
However, the proportion of losses caused by inappropriate speed fell to 12.5pc.
"In 2009, inappropriate speed was the cause of almost one third of crashes (31.8pc) but encouragingly, that dropped to a record low of 12.5pc last year," Mr Gibson said.
"That's likely related to Chain of Responsibility laws coupled with new safety technologies, including electronic braking systems and electronic stability control."
Last year 38.3pc of crashes associated with fatigue occurred between midnight and 6am, double the proportion of any other six hour period.
It was also found 8.2pc of all large losses occurred in very remote Australia.
The report identified there was a reasonably direct correlation between increasing remoteness and an increasing proportion of crashes due to fatigue.
In 2021 the proportion of not-at-fault fatal truck and car crash levels decreased to trucks not being at fault in 70pc of these crashes.
This was the lowest figure recorded since this statistic started to be tracked and more than two thirds of these crashes were ran into rear crashes.
The most common cause of car-at-fault car and truck crashes was head-on crashes, where the car crossed the centreline and hit the truck, at 43.8pc.
NTI chief sustainability officer Chris Hogarty said the industry and its supporting bodies had been transformative through working together and shifting to a safer and more sustainable way of operating.
"The Australian transport and logistics industry has made considerable progress nearing the last two decades," he said.
"We are committed to sustaining the momentum and creating safer conditions for all road users."
The report also highlighted the average age of an insured truck driver was increasing, reaching its highest point of 46.5 years, in 2021.
NHVR acting chief regulatory policy and standards officer Ray Hassall said while the safety improvements show industry's effort in prioritising safety in the workplace and on the road - there was still more work to do.
"Tragically safety risks such as driver distraction, speed, inappropriate vehicle positioning and following distances continue to cause crashes resulting in serious injuries and fatalities on our roads," he said.
"In the lead up to the busiest season on our roads, I urge everyone to do their part and remember to rest, never speed, and always give heavy vehicles space, to keep you safe."
