VERSATILE 2063 hectare (5099 acre) North West NSW property Marlbone has sold to local farmers following a Nutrien Harcourts auction.
Located in favour farming district between of Burren Junction and Cryon, the freehold property was passed in at auction for $8.55 million.
It is understood the post-auction sale price is significantly higher.
Located 28km south west of Burren Junction, the open black soil plains are interspersed with some ridge country.
Marlbone has been developed for minimum tillage farming under cereal and pulse crop rotations and was offered with the current winter crop.
There is 1951ha (4821 acres) of dryland cultivation in five fields.
The current winter crop is included 672ha of faba beans, 722ha of barley and 50ha of wheat.
There is also 403ha of fallow country ready for summer crop.
The original vegetation comprises a mixture of coolabah, rosewood, myall, box, wilga and belah.
Water is supplied from the Bugilbone scheme as well as a domestic bore at the homestead.
Improvements include a five bedroom homestead, cottage, machinery shed, grain shed, workshop, cattle yards, and six silos.
The marketing of Marlbone was handled by James Thomas and Andrew Jakins, Nutrien Harcourts.
