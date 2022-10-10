Farm Online
Home/Property

Sold: Burren Junction farming country in demand

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 10 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
North West NSW property Marlbone has sold following a Nutrien Harcourts auction.

VERSATILE 2063 hectare (5099 acre) North West NSW property Marlbone has sold to local farmers following a Nutrien Harcourts auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.