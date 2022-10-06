NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the quality Manilla mixed grazing and farming property Corella, which was passed in auction for $1.9 million on Thursday evening.
Offered by Chris and Nicola Giblett, the 518 hectare (1280 acre) property is located being 26km west of Manilla, 50km from Gunnedah and 70km from Tamworth.
There is about 195ha of improved pasture on the well fenced property, with the potential to increase the area.
The property features a charming five bedroom country homestead and a two bedroom cottage.
There is also plenty of shedding with a good set of steel cattle yards.
Contact Simon Burke, 0427 634 341, Davidson Cameron & Co, Tamworth.
