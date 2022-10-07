Sal Bettio usually spends his days repairing tractor engines and headers for Riverina farmers, but this week he's in for a high-octane gear change.
The apprentice agriculture mechanic is one of six Wagga TAFE students hand-picked to join a professional Supercars pit crew at the Bathurst 1000.
Mr Bettio and his fellow students will be among the chaos of the pits, working with teams like Triple Eight, Brad Jones and Tickford.
They will get the chance to fix electric faults, change engines and conduct basic repairs on some of the fastest, most powerful vehicles in the country.
Apprentice light vehicle mechanic George Leov, 21, said it was going to be a "once in a lifetime experience".
"These cars are high-performance, they cost a lot and they go bloody fast - so pretty different to what we work on," he said.
"Personally I'd like to see what happens after the races each day, how they prepare them and what they do mechanically to get them back on track to win the race."
This will be the seventh year TAFE NSW has sent automotive students to gain experience at the Bathurst 1000.
Automotive head teacher Wayne Sibrey said the race week is a great opportunity to gain hands-on experience in an intense, fast-paced environment.
"It teaches them how to work as a team and think on their feet," he said.
"They usually come back absolutely blown away by the experience and some of them have even been offered jobs by the race teams."
While the days will be action-packed, Mr Sibrey said the best chance for the students to learn will be overnight when the racing has paused.
"At night they'll get to slow it down and actually set up the car or look at the day's events and see what they need to do to trick the car up for the next day," he said.
"That's when they'll learn the science and physics of it all."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
