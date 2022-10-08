Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Another good sized farm heads to public auction in the Mid North

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 8 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Well regarded Simowie is another Mid North property to be sold this spring. Pictures from Wardle and Co.

The Sparks family's well regarded Simowie is another Mid North property to be sold this spring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.