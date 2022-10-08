The Sparks family's well regarded Simowie is another Mid North property to be sold this spring.
The farm is being taken to auction at Jamestown Football Club on October 28 at 3pm.
The (726 hectare, 1792 acre) highly productive cropping and grazing property is located in the Canowie Belt area, just to the east of Jamestown.
Agents from Wardle and Co Real Estate said Simowie was a "significant offering" in the reliable and tightly held area of Canowie Belt.
"Rarely does an opportunity to purchase a farm of this quality and size present itself to the marketplace," agents said.
The property is being offered as a whole or in three contingent lots.
As a whole Simowie takes in 726ha and receives a reliable 500mm annual average rainfall.
Lot 1 - (194ha/479 acres) includes significant shedding infrastructure and a four-bedroom home plus bore.
Lot 2 - (381ha/940 acres) offers reliable hills cropping land.
Lot 3 - (151ha/373 acres) is more of that reliable hills cropping land.
Simowie is located 11 kilometres east of Jamestown.
The land predominantly comprises healthy brown loamy soils well suited to continuous cropping.
The property is well improved with significant shedding and rubble lanes as well as a four-bedroom homestead.
The shedding includes a workshop, two machinery sheds, two hay sheds, grain shed and a four-stand shearing shed with steel yards and cattle yards.
The four-bedroom home has a neat kitchen, bathroom and has a large outdoor entertaining area.
This farm offers the opportunity to purchase a standalone farm as a whole or valuable add-on parcels to build scale to an existing farming enterprise.
For more information contact James Wardle on 0407 362105 or Martin Stringer on 0417 897159.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
