Farm Online

Regional Banking Taskforce: Country towns want to bank on their future

By Stephanie Gardiner
October 6 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Country communities want banks to know what life is like when a branch closes its doors. (Matthias Engesser/AAP PHOTOS)

A "death knell" for a country town. A heart "ripped out". The "silent people" left behind. A "terrible time for us all".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.