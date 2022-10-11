THE Overflow Estate is a popular destination located on arguably one of the most unique freehold properties in South East Queensland.
Positioned on a peninsular fronting the banks of the upcoming Olympic rowing venue, Lake Wyaralong Dam, the 40 hectare (100 acre) property features a modern cellar door and restaurant overlooking the vineyard and lake.
The Scenic Rim property on three freehold titles is also well suited to weddings, as a conference centre, health retreat, polo grounds or simply planting more vines and expanding the current cellar door and restaurant business.
The well developed, fertigated 2500 vine vineyard is backed by a 16 megalitre water licence.
The seven bedroom homestead was built in 1899 and has been mostly restored. The grand home and is describe as being ready for its final painting and decorating.
The Overflow also has a three bedroom managers residence, stables, machinery shed and workshop.
The Overflow is being sold by Ray White Rural through an expression of interest, closing on November 3.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural Queensland.
