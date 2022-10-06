A growing number of Aussie vets are struggling with mental health issues.
Research conducted last year found veterinarians have higher rates of personal mental health issues than the general population.
More than half (66.6 per cent) of vets told the survey they have or are experiencing a mental health condition.
Four out of every 10 vets said they had experienced a mental health condition in the past year.
Poor pay and long work hours have long been identified as ongoing problems within the profession.
As a result, the Australian Veterinary Association has organised an wellness roundtable for October 26.
The roundtable will discuss how vets can support each other to "lead satisfying, prosperous and healthy careers".
The roundtable, to be held at the Novotel Brighton Le Sands in Sydney. will be moderated by Jorgen Gullestrup, a leader in workplace mental health.
"The intent of this discussion is to build on the extensive work conducted last year by SuperFriend and help us to inform the next steps for the development of an industry led mental health and wellbeing strategy," AVA president Dr Bronwyn Orr said.
"We are excited to have a diverse group of stakeholders involved in this discussion. Our guests include industry experts in the field of mental health, veterinary professionals from a range of disciplines and our newly formed AVA Veterinary Wellness Steering Group."
The AVA Veterinary Wellness Roundtable will assist the association to identify gaps in their approach to formulating the overarching industry framework and guidelines pertaining to mental health in the veterinary industry.
The roundtable, as well as a new steering group, form part of AVA's focus on veterinary wellness.
Earlier this year, the association launched their industry-led wellness initiative, THRIVE, which seeks to support and protect the wellbeing of all veterinary practitioners.
Thrive offers free support to veterinary professionals and their families all day every day by calling 1300 687327.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
