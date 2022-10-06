Farm Online

Special centre in SA to forecast the weather in space

By Tim Dornin
October 6 2022 - 5:00am
Solar events such as flares can have an impact on earth-based systems. (EPA PHOTO)

A special centre to forecast the weather in space has been established in Adelaide to better predict the impacts of solar events on vital earth-based technology.

