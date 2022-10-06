DairyBio, the dairy industry's leading bioscience research program in pasture and animal productivity innovations, continues to successfully devise new methods that help dairy farmers tackle the impacts of climate change.
With world-leading technology and innovation to improve pasture and animal productivity, DairyBio was established in 2016 as a joint venture between Dairy Australia, Agriculture Victoria and the Gardiner Foundation.
The first phase of DairyBio (2016 to 2021) program has successfully delivered better cows and aspects of better forages (with more in the pipeline) for the Australian dairy industry and, now extended to 2026, research continues its focus on outcomes that deliver improved productivity and profitability for dairy farmers and help the industry meet evolving societal expectations on adapting to the changing climate.
These areas of research include new traits and improved animal selection in the animal program and gene editing in the forage program; both designed to increase profitability on-farm and reduce associated emissions.
Underpinned by scientific breeding, the DairyBio animal program is on track to generate gains of an additional $350 per cow per year by 2030 through genetic improvement and the latest technologies. Lower costs can now be achieved by enabling dairy cattle selection for health traits and developing improved breeding management tools that increase the longevity of cows in herds. Additionally, work on examining the genetic relationships with methane emissions has shown that selecting for many of these traits will have environmental benefits too.
"Genetic improvement for traits associated with cow health, fertility, efficiency and longevity will lead to greater farm income and improved sustainability as well as animal welfare - all of which are vital for a vibrant future of the dairy industry," DairyBio animal program lead scientist Professor Jennie Pryce said.
Bolstering the dairy industry's genomic reference population, DairyBio increased the reliability of Australian Breeding Values (ABVs), an improvement that has contributed to delivering 50 per cent greater genetic gain by enabling farmers and their breeding advisers to select - with confidence - younger and better bulls for their herd improvement program.
Other key achievements include advances in reversing the industry's fertility decline and facilitating fertility prediction with milk spectroscopy (MIR) available through routine herd-testing.
But breeding for health isn't just about reducing expenses. The newly developed Mastitis Resistance ABV, genomic Calving Ease ABV and Gestation Length ABV contribute to better animal welfare outcomes. And delivering 'world-first' technology to the Australian dairy industry, DairyBio has used genetics to create solutions for on-farm challenges such as heat tolerance. Using data to identify reductions in milk yield as temperatures and humidity rises has enabled the most tolerant cows in a herd to be identified.
"Australian farmers can now breed cows that are more tolerant to hot and humid conditions," Prof Pryce said.
"This work has been embraced globally with DairyBio and the Australian dairy industry recognised as global leaders."
Research into plant improvement has run side-by-side with DairyBio's animal genetics studies since the research partnership's inception in 2016.
Tasked with developing dairy pastures for the future, DairyBio's forage program has three key areas of focus for pasture performance - yield, persistence and quality.
The project is boosting the rate of genetic gain, improving energy density, increasing yields and delivering longer-lasting pastures. This innovative research is set to achieve an annual benefit to dairy farmers of $800 a hectare, underpinning dairy farm profitability and farm business sustainability.
Yield increases of up to 30pc are possible with new hybrid breeding methods and the development of genomic selection tools for pasture. Quality of pastures will increase through new breeding technologies that reduce the indigestible part of ryegrass and improve environmental impacts. Persistence will increase through endophytes with novel properties and through breeding for drought tolerance.
'In the long-term, farmers will be able to see significant improvements in the pasture varieties because of the work happening at DairyBio.'- Tom Dickson, Barenbrug Seeds
Partnering with commercial breeder and supplier of premium pasture species, Barenbrug, ensures DairyBio's research can be adopted on-farm as soon as possible.
Barenbrug seeds head of sales and customer operations Tom Dickson said: "Partnering with DairyBio's forage program means that we are able to speed up bringing new and improved ryegrass varieties to market. This means dairy farmers will benefit from increases in milk production per hectare, as a result of improvements in forage yield, seasonal growth through periods like winter and early spring, and improved forage quality."
Many technologies developed as part of the DairyBio forage program are not only becoming a part of Australian dairy farms, but they also deliver significant value to the entire industry.
Forage research achievements include successfully extending pasture life by up to three years thanks to the discovery and application of novel endophytes to new varieties of ryegrasses, delivering a 15pc improvement to the performance of pastures and a 20pc increase in ryegrass dry matter yield thanks to hybrid breeding technologies.
"Without this work undertaken by DairyBio a lot of the improvements that have been made wouldn't be commercially feasible for a commercial seed company on their own," Mr Dickson said.
"In the long-term, farmers will be able to see significant improvements in the pasture varieties because of the work happening at DairyBio."
For more information on DairyBio's innovative research or to read the full 2021 achievements report visit dairybio.com.au.
