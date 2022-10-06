Underpinned by scientific breeding, the DairyBio animal program is on track to generate gains of an additional $350 per cow per year by 2030 through genetic improvement and the latest technologies. Lower costs can now be achieved by enabling dairy cattle selection for health traits and developing improved breeding management tools that increase the longevity of cows in herds. Additionally, work on examining the genetic relationships with methane emissions has shown that selecting for many of these traits will have environmental benefits too.