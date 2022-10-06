Farm Online
DairyBio helps Australian dairy farmers tackle climate challenges with genetic improvements in cows and forages

October 6 2022 - 7:00am
DairyBio animal program lead scientist Professor Jennie Pryce says genetic improvement will lead to greater farm income and improved sustainability as well as better animal welfare. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

DairyBio, the dairy industry's leading bioscience research program in pasture and animal productivity innovations, continues to successfully devise new methods that help dairy farmers tackle the impacts of climate change.

