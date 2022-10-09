Farm Online
What MLA's adoption programs deliver to the farmgate

October 9 2022 - 2:00am
Close to $1b in benefits to the livestock producer

Meat & Livestock Australia's third annual Producer Adoption Outcomes Report has reported that 10,709 producers participated in learning and training activities to grow their businesses.

