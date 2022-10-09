Close to $1b in benefits to the livestock producer

Meat & Livestock Australia's third annual Producer Adoption Outcomes Report has reported that 10,709 producers participated in learning and training activities to grow their businesses.
MLA adoption programs delivered $899.3m in total net benefits to participating producers who adopted a new practice between 2015 and 2022.
In 2021-2022 this was $54.3 million in annual net benefits to participating producers.
Program manager producer adoption Sally Leigo said that continual improvements in monitoring and evaluation processes in adoption projects will allow MLA to better demonstrate the complete impact these projects have on-farm.
"Record livestock prices have led to great optimism in the red meat industry. A total of 89pc of participating producers were satisfied with the adoption programs, while 76pc indicated an intent to change practices on-farm," she said.
"It is pleasing to see producers investing in their own knowledge and skill development and making improvements to their businesses."
Red meat producers have received benefits from their involvement across the suite of MLA adoption programs, but in particular Profitable Grazing Systems, Producer Demonstration Sites and the EDGE network workshops.
Profitable Grazing Systems
PGS saw significant growth in engagement and return on investment to producers in the last year.
This was largely driven by the increased delivery of 19 total PGS Support Learning Packages across 55 active groups in northern Australia. As a result of this, producers representing more than 18m hectares in northern regions were engaged in the program.
Those producers achieved an average of $4-17/square kilometre of additional financial net benefit annually.
According to Ms Leigo, the PGS program will deliver $243.8m in total net benefits to participating producers between 2015 and 2022.
"This includes $103.7m of additional total net benefits for producers who participated in the SLPs in 2021," Ms Leigo said.
Producer Demonstration Sites
MLA's Producer Demonstration Sites have delivered $194.5m in total net benefits to participating producers as a result of projects completed between 2015 and 2022.
MLA's investment in PDS since 2015 has delivered $12.7m in annual net benefits, or $6.68/hectare average additional net benefit to producers in 2021-2022. In the past year, there were 519 active sites across 87 active projects.
"MLA's PDS program aims to increase the rate of adoption of key management practices and technologies which improve business profitability, productivity and sustainability," Ms Leigo said.
"MLA supports livestock producers working in peer-to-peer groups to pursue new skills, knowledge and management practices applicable to their own commercial livestock production systems."
EDGE Network workshops
MLA's EDGE network gives producers the opportunity to develop the skills necessary to improve their livestock enterprises by participating in one to three-day workshops.
There are a variety of workshops available to producers, ranging from business and financial focused workshops to workshops focusing on nutrition and land management.
EDGE delivered $386.4m in total net benefits to participating producers as a result of workshops attended between 2015 and 2022.
This includes $202.2m of total net benefits identified for 2021, while MLA's investment in EDGE since 2015 has delivered $23.5m in annual net benefits to producers in 2021-2022.
Specifically, southern producers achieved an average of $5.81/ha of additional net benefit per annum and northern producers achieved $6-58/km2 of additional net benefit per annum.
