THE plummeting Australian dollar will likely deliver more positives than negatives to the cattle business, although it may be further along the supply chain than the farmgate where the bigger benefits are felt.
So say leading livestock industry analysts in the wake of the dollar recently hitting a low not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
The dollar is now at 65c against the USD, having crept back from the low of under 64c a week ago.
Rabobank reports the dollar has now lost 11 per cent of its value against the US dollar since the start of this year.
A lower AUD makes Australian beef more competitive on the global market but increases the input costs of producing beef.
On balance, the declining dollar was more a positive, given livestock is a relatively low import input industry compared to other agricultural sectors such as cropping, Rabobank senior analyst animal protein Angus Gidley-Baird said.
Episode 3 analyst Matt Dalgleish said while the dollar can certainly act as a dampener or encourager of demand from overseas market, it would have to be at extremes - that is above 95c or below 55c - and stay at those levels for a prolonged period of six months or more to have significant impact.
"For a lot of the markets we sell beef into, price is only the fourth or fifth buy consideration - they are buying due to safety, reputation and other factors. Price feeds into the equation but is not the primary factor," he said.
Analyst Simon Quilty, Global Agritrends, says that with tight Australian livestock supplies in the past three years, most of the Australian dollar currency benefits have already been passed back to cattle and lamb producers.
As livestock supplies increase, the benefits of a falling dollar will be passed back less and less to farmers, and more and more will be captured by processors or passed forward to importers.
"I believe processors and traders will not wear any of these currency costs in 2023. In the last two to three years they have borne much of these costs and they will finally get a reprieve. To many, it can not come soon enough," he said.
Mecardo analyst Angus Brown reported the fall in the Aussie had been driven by a number of factors, including rising interest rates in the US - even more so than here - and a move out of riskier assets into the US dollar.
He said in general, a falling AUD will see finished cattle prices appreciate faster than young cattle prices.
"This will make taking cattle to heavier weights on grass more attractive, as will the rising cost of grain," Mr Brown said.
But the lower AUD would also put more pressure on input and machinery costs, which had already rallied strongly over the past couple of years, he said.
"In general though, when seasons are good, a lower AUD improves terms of trade for cattle producers," Mr Brown said.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.