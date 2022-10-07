Farm Online
Simmental named Norman Hotel's Best Breed

October 7 2022 - 1:00am
Linden Cowper, JBS, Norman Hotel executive chef Frank Correnti, Simmental Australia national president Scott York and Simmental Australia Queensland president Lis Skene.

SIMMENTAL has proven the steak to beat in the Norman Hotel's hotly contested 2022 Best Breed competition.

