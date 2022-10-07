Simmental named Norman Hotel's Best Breed

SIMMENTAL has proven the steak to beat in the Norman Hotel's hotly contested 2022 Best Breed competition.
Norman Hotel executive chef Frank Correnti said the Simmental product won the taste test "convincingly" ahead of the Speckle Park, Brahman and Santa Gertrudis entries.
"We already had a good idea that the Simmental was going to be popular, because it was scored the most votes at the breeders night in August, held during the Ekka," Mr Correnti said.
"At that event the guests had no knowledge of the breed of each sample of steak
"Simmental steak also won that one hands down."
The competition held in "Brisbane's worst vegetarian restaurant" is based purely on the eating experience of consumers during the month of September.
As the winner, the Simmental rump will be the feature steak in the Norman throughout October, keeping the operation's 15 chefs and 20-30 support hopping.
In a variation from the previous competitions, diners were offered a skewer with four 40 grams pieces of rump steak representing each of the breeds on the voting card.
At the end the month the votes were tallied with the Simmental coming up trumps ahead of the Speckle Park product.
Norman Hotel marketing manager Tania Cousens said the skewer serve had also proven a great conversation starter for diners.
"People always like to talk about food," Ms Cousens said.
"The feedback we have received on serving each of the different steaks on a skewer was terrific, because people can appreciate the different tastes and textures and compare notes."
All of the cattle involved in the competition were fed for 100-plus days before being processed at JBS's Beef City facility.
"It's a great example of how everyone along the supply chain puts so much much effort into producing the world's best beef," Ms Cowper said.
"Ultimately we are being delivered a wonderful steak because of all of that care and attention that is involved."
Simmental Australia president Scott York, Glengyle, Dulacca, said the was a great way to cap off the breed's 50th year in Australia.
"Simmentals have come a long way since they first arrived in Australia and are making a big contribution to herd performance and eating quality," Mr York said.
"It's certainly great to know consumers are really enjoying Simmental beef and understanding how much interest there is in the wonderful product we are delivering."
The Best Breed competition kicked off in 2015 when it was won by the Brahman entry. Other and Shorthorn. Other winners have included Shorthorn, Speckle Park and Charbray.
Mr Correnti said it was still to decided which breeds would be selected for next year's competition, but Simmental was a certain starter.
"There are always plenty of suggestions so we'll be having plenty of conversations about which four will appeal to our customers," Mr Correnti said.
The Norman typically sell 1000 to 1200 steaks a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.