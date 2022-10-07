A leading rural property specialist says the rapid expansion of cotton in northern Australia is exciting farm property investors.
LAWD senior director Col Medway said southern cotton growers were leading the charge.
"There's just the trail of dust of Land Cruiser, after Land Cruiser, of southern cotton growers heading to northern Australia looking for opportunities," he said.
"There's good land potential, water entitlements, but obviously there's also a big play just looking at cotton on a dryland basis.
"It's going to be exciting to see what happens in the future in northern Australia."
Construction of the Northern Territory's first cotton gin is almost complete.
The gin is on track to process next season's harvest from an increasing number of enthusiastic fans cropping former cattle country.
There has been a rapid uptake of cotton growing in the Territory but the lack of a local processor has forced them to pay exorbitant transport costs to have the crop processed in Queensland or NSW.
NT growers are investing about $15 million in the Katherine gin .
A number of growers across the border at Kununurra on the massive Ord irrigation scheme in Western Australia are also trying out cotton with government support to build their own gin.
Growers say the bulk of their cotton is grown using wet season rains and irrigation is not necessary.
After seven years of increasing rural land prices, Mr Medway encouraged value-seeking buyers and investors to consider dairy, Western Australia, carbon and NT cotton.
He said there was little room in the top performing regions in Victoria's Western District through to the New South Wales' Eastern Riverina, South West Slopes, and central west.
"Mixed farming regions are still the strongest," Mr Medway said.
"They're reliable regions for rainfall in most years, and I suppose, it's the old story where capital flocks to quality - in any market those areas are obviously highly sought after.
"That is largely to do with the flexibility of enterprise, as well as strong commodity prices across cattle, sheep and grain."
Mr Medway said buyers seeking a gap in the market should cast their gazes west.
"When you look at Western Australia there is a bit of a disconnect between land prices," he said.
"You can compare WA properties to arable NSW land with similar rainfall, and they are being traded with a considerable discount.
According to Mr Medway, there is also an emerging opportunity in the dairy sector, as processors face a milk shortage.
"Despite the sector improving, dairy farmers have done it really tough through drought, which was coupled with low milk prices and high cost of inputs," he said.
"That's where a lot of people left the sector, and now the processors are crying out for milk and are paying higher values and so dairy farmers are experiencing a real rebound."
Mr Medway said family farms continue to drive the bulk of transactions in the country.
"There's mum and dad at 50 and 60, and there's the 20 somethings and 30 somethings behind them that have got a real appetite to grow, got time on their hands, they've got energy and they're happy to step out and bite hard and chew quick and have a crack. So, they're certainly the ones who are driving the market," he said.
"That's not to say corporates aren't involved, and they certainly are. But the current pace of the market makes it hard at times for corporates to participate.
"The family farmer is able to eyeball a place, do some numbers, talk to their bank, and decide, 'that one's for me'. They are on the front foot and can certainly be nimbler than the institutional investors."
Despite the strength of family farms, Mr Medway said corporates and institutions are still finding ways to capture value from emerging investment opportunities, such as carbon.
He highlighted the recent joint-venture acquisition of NT stations 147,300ha Maryfield and 521,883ha Limbunya, which included approximately 50,000 head of cattle.
"This is a splitting of an asset of how it will run. Wealthcheck will focus on land management and carbon, while AAM Investment Group have purchased the cattle," Mr Medway said.
"I think that's a really interesting sort of differentiation where people are sticking to their knitting, and different investors are looking at that asset and taking advantage of it in completely different ways."
While rising interest rates had been identified as the major headwind for rural land buyers, Mr Medway said interest rates were still at historically low levels and demand continued to outstrip supply.
"In March this year that interest rates were at 0.1 per cent and now they are 2.35pc - if you look at history, they were always going to rise, at some stage," he said.
"We're just getting back to neutral levels.
"There certainly isn't the flood of enquiries, we have seen over the previous two spring selling seasons, however, and there is still very, very good solid enquiry from highly qualified buyers who are finance approved, active in the market, and looking to expand."
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
