Farm Online

Floods persist as intense system soaks NSW

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated October 6 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stormy weekend weather will add to flood risk in NSW after Sydney broke its annual rainfall record. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

NSW is in for a soggy weekend as a large cloud band dumps more rain across the state, with more than a dozen rivers set to flood after days of heavy downpours and storms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.