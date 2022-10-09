Farm Online
Inland Rail review 'excuse to crab walk away' from Gladstone extension

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 9 2022 - 9:00pm
LABOR has announced it will review the Inland Rail due to the project's blowouts in budget and timeline, but the Nationals leader says the project is being reviewed to death and the inquiry is an excuse for the government to crab walk away from extending the route to Gladstone.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

