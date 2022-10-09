Inland Rail review 'excuse to crab walk away' from Gladstone extension

LABOR has announced it will review the Inland Rail due to the project's blowouts in budget and timeline, but the Nationals leader says the project is being reviewed to death and the inquiry is an excuse for the government to crab walk away from extending the route to Gladstone.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said Labor was delivering on an election commitment to get the national project on track without further delays.
In a statement, the government said it inherited a project that was over-budget and behind schedule, without a plan for where it would start or end.
The review will look at the process for choosing the Inland Rail route as well as the project's scope, schedule and cost.
Nationals leader David Littleproud, who has fielded concerns from landholders worried about the project creating flooding issues within his own electorate of Maranoa, said adding further layers of bureaucracy would paralyse the project.
"We're getting to the stage where we're nearly reviewing this to death," Mr Littleproud said.
"What is concerning, it does seem to me as though they're starting to crab walk away from going to Gladstone - that was a big election commitment by Labor, and that would be a broken election promise."
However, Ms King said Labor never promised to extend the line to Gladstone, it only committed to support the business case investigating the viability of the route, which was being carried out by the Queensland government
"We've got to be able to make sure we get the best value for taxpayer money we can, there's a whole lot of problems, from planning problems to route problems," Ms King said.
Nationals MP for Flynn Colin Boyce said continuing the route to Gladstone was "imperative" for the region and the nation's development.
"It would open up enormous opportunities for central Queenslands, where you've got farmers, graziers, and agricultural produce coming from everywhere, most of it going to the Port of Brisbane - it could come to the Port of Gladstone if it was developed," Mr Boyce said.
NSW Farmers are supportive of the project, but president Xavier Martin said the concerns of landholders often fell on deaf ears.
"The engagement and consultation has been a bit lacking in addressing community concerns and some feel it's been a pretty piecemeal approach," Mr Martin said.
"That said, this is a project we need. A lot of farmers are really dismayed they're not able to use the Inland Rail route yet and are still forced to cart everything via trucks."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.