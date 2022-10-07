Farm Online
Australia's record cotton crop all but sold out despite global volatility

October 7 2022 - 2:00am
Record Aussie cotton crop to sell out within weeks

Australian cotton growers appear certain to sell out of 2022 cotton within weeks and is positioned well for the 2023 crop despite global volatility.

