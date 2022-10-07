Farm Online
Cooleigh makes $1.51 million at auction

By Mark Phelps
Updated October 7 2022 - 9:49pm, first published 9:30pm
THE well developed 42 hectare (104 acre) lifestyle property Cooleigh has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.51 million.

