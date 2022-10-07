Cooleigh makes $1.51 million at auction

THE well developed 42 hectare (104 acre) lifestyle property Cooleigh has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $1.51 million.
Located at Coleyville in the Scenic Rim region south west of Brisbane, the well positioned Cooleigh homestead boasts impressive views. The home also has verandahs on two sides and a large covered outdoor area set in easy-care gardens.
The property is well fenced into 10 watered paddocks with a laneway servicing the cattle yards.
Water is supplied by a bore and dams as well as 75,000 litres of rainwater storage. There is also a irrigation licence from Mount Walker Creek.
About 17ha is able to be irrigated via underground mains and five hydrants.
Other improvements include timber cattle yards with a crush, two stables with exercise yards, and three day yards.
There are currently five horses and 30 cattle running on the property, in addition to irrigated cropping.
The marketing of Cooleigh was handled by Peter Douglas and Matt Rutley, Ray White Rural Queensland.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.