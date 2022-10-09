Climate change policies will leave us poorer, with no positive impact on planet : Opinion

Australia is sleep-walking towards an economic and social disaster because we seem to have convinced ourselves that if we get our emissions down to zero, there will be no more catastrophic fires or floods.
We must urgently wake up to the fact that what we do here is irrelevant while countries like China and India are continuing to increase their emissions because fossil-fuel-fired power is essential to lifting more of their people out of poverty.
And if global emissions continue to rise, as they will, our own efforts are no more than a futile green gesture.
But while we can't save the planet on our own, we can certainly inflict massive economic damage on ourselves and on others.
Our big exports are mining and agriculture, worth $580 billion a year in export earnings, and producing tens of billions in tax revenue.
Our coal and gas keeps much of Asia going and our food industries feed 70 million people - yet between them they are responsible for about 50 per cent of our emissions.
By insisting on phasing down faster fossil fuel exploration and extraction and by moving to restrict what farmers can do (as in Holland) we won't just impoverish ourselves but keep people in Asia poor.
By installing more and more renewable power, which only generates electricity when the sun shines and the wind blows, Europe has made itself dependent on Russian gas to keep the lights on.
It's Europe's climate obsession that's made it hostage to the Russian dictator's gas boycott.
In response to the Ukraine war, even the UK's climate-warrior-in-chief Boris Johnson declared a "climate pass".
If the countries of Europe are rethinking nuclear power, reopening mothballed coal-fired power stations, and reconsidering their previous opposition to fracking for gas - because they need, above all, to keep the lights on - why are we still obsessed with reducing emissions when it's obvious that all the wind and solar power in the world won't produce 24/7 electricity?
Over the past decade, Australian consumers have subsidised wind and solar power to the tune of about $3 billion a year.
Subsidised renewable power, which is only cheap when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining, have destroyed the economic viability of the coal and gas-fired plants that give us the round-the-clock energy that a first world economy needs.
Even so, banks, big accounting firms, and entrepreneurs-on-the-make have jumped on the climate bandwagon because renewables pay them twice, once in the power market and again through carbon credits.
But because renewable power always needs to be "firmed" (via pumped hydro, batteries, or gas) Australia's power prices have gone from amongst the world's lowest to the highest as renewables' share of the power market has surged past 30 per cent.
But it gets worse.
Having wrecked the viability of dispatchable power sources, and made electricity more expensive and less reliable, we're about to jeopardise our agricultural sector too.
Under the new Labor government's policy, the 220 biggest emitters will have to ratchet down their emissions - or if they can't, buy carbon credits.
Many farmers are now finding that they can make more money letting their farms be used as carbon sinks than by raising cattle or growing wool.
On Yerrell Road between Wyandra and Eulo near Cunnamulla, there were recently 14 productive properties.
Now, only three are left as 11 have been purchased by a carbon trading firm and left fallow as carbon sinks. Just one caretaker now looks after these 11 properties.
Farms that used to produce beef and wool are now producing weeds, regrowth and feral animals.
And when farm capacity is reduced, fewer people are employed in small towns: schools lose pupils and then teachers; abattoirs can't stay open and shops lose their customers; and some close in what can become a spiral of decline.
Losing 20 jobs in a town like Cunnamulla is massive; losing six jobs in a town like Hughenden is catastrophic.
I'm not questioning the science of climate change that may well be spot on.
But the reality of policies to counter climate change is higher power bills for small businesses and households, higher costs crippling what's left of our manufacturing sector, less competitive farmers and miners, lower wages and ultimately a worse standard of living.
We might indeed get our emissions down further, to a total cut of 43 per cent over the course of the next eight years, but only by making ourselves poorer.
One thing we won't do is to force the rest of the world to follow our example.
Yet unless the world acts together to reduce emissions, we are standing on the beach like King Canute ordering the world's carbon emissions to recede.
I'm pleased that my former LNP colleagues in Canberra are opposing the Albanese government's plan to enshrine emissions targets in legislation.
But I wish more MPs were prepared to explain that the practical effect of current climate policies will be serious economic damage with no appreciable benefit for our planet.
- Ron Boswell was the leader of The National Party in the Senate.
