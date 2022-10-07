Farm Online
Negotiations continue on quality Central West property Yeramba

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:01am, first published 3:30am
NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the impressive Central West property Yeramba after it was passed in at auction for $4.95 million.

