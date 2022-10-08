Time is running out for female leaders to apply for the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award for 2023.
With less than two weeks to apply, women who want to create impact, innovate and make a difference in rural and regional Australia are encouraged to put their name forward.
"The award provides a life-changing opportunity for women to use and develop their skills to make a difference to their industries and communities," Managing director John Harvey said.
"Over the past two decades, the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award has provided over 300 women with the opportunity to create positive change for rural and regional Australia, as well as significant professional development opportunities."
AgriFutures Australia is seeking applications from women with an established project, business or program that is having a positive impact on rural industries, businesses, and communities.
"It is an exciting time ahead and the Rural Women's Award is just one of many AgriFutures Australia initiatives ensuring rural and regional industries prosper now and into the future," Mr Harvey said.
"As has been the case in previous years, location is also no barrier - applicants can live in rural and regional Australia, or in the city - their applications will be measured on the impact and benefits to rural and regional Australia."
The 2022 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award National Winner, Stephanie Trethewey, applied with Motherland Village, Australia's first personalised online rural mothers group program.
"I am incredibly grateful to both AgriFutures and Westpac for their ongoing support for Motherland's vision to deliver more inclusive services for rural mother's regardless of their postcode", Mrs Trethewey said.
Each state and territory winner receives a $15,000 grant provided by platinum sponsor Westpac, to further develop their project, business or program, access to professional development opportunities and national alumni networks.
The national winner and runner up will then be announced at a gala dinner. They will receive a further $20,000 and $15,000 respectively.
Westpac director of climate and rural engagement Stephen Hannan said the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award has long been a pathway to further success and inspires other women in regional, remote and rural industries.
"If you look at previous award winners, being a leader doesn't always involve the stereotypical CEO title or wearing a business suit. It's about energy and passion for a project that is driving change in its own unique way," he said.
"We know there are many women doing incredible work in our rural sectors and we strongly recommend they apply for the 2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award. It is a life-changing opportunity to also forge friendships with the Rural Women's Award alumni, be mentored and share knowledge for the benefit of others."
Applications for both the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award and the AgriFutures Rural Women's Acceleration Grant are now open and close on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
Apply now at www.agrifutures.com.au/rwa or www.agrifutures.com.au/acceleration-grant
Note: Northern Territory applications close Friday, January 27, 2023.
