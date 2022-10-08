Farm Online

2023 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award: applications close October 19

October 8 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Rural Woman of the Year winner Stephanie Trethewey (right), with runner up Kimberley Furness and Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Picture by Jamieson Murphy

Time is running out for female leaders to apply for the AgriFutures Rural Women's Award for 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.