Landslide risks emerge as heavy rain, flooding continues

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated October 7 2022 - 8:19pm, first published 7:30pm
More than a dozen rivers are flooding across NSW as a cloud band brings heavy rain and storms. (Jane Dempster/AAP PHOTOS)

A significant band of rain is bringing heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong gusts across NSW, as widespread flooding continues and forecasters warn of possible landslides.

