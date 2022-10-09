Farm Online
Dairy Australia Smarter Irrigation for Profit project helps farmers make better irrigation decisions

October 9 2022 - 3:00am
Dairy Australia's SIP2 project is helping farmers make better irrigation decisions. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia

The second phase of Dairy Australia's six-year Smarter Irrigation for Profit (SIP) research, development and extension project has just been completed. The results are already helping farmers across Australia make better irrigation decisions, which improve water use efficiency and lead to greater profit.

