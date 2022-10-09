The second phase of Dairy Australia's six-year Smarter Irrigation for Profit (SIP) research, development and extension project has just been completed. The results are already helping farmers across Australia make better irrigation decisions, which improve water use efficiency and lead to greater profit.
A survey of participants in the project's various extension activities found that 91 per cent said they were likely to make changes to their irrigation practices and 81pc of these would make changes within the next two years. This highlights the significant level of interest for dairy farmers to apply the principles and strategies that have been developed.
The Smarter Irrigation for Profit - Phase 2 project (also known as SIP2) is a partnership between the dairy, cotton, horticulture, rice and grain sectors, supported by funding from the Australian Government Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry as part of its Rural R&D for Profit program and each of the industries involved.
Phase 1 of the project, known as SIP1, was conducted between 2015 and 2018 and found considerable opportunities for improved water productivity and efficiency even on well managed dairy farms. The outcomes were significant for the dairy industry in identifying irrigation management practices that were constraining optimal yield of pastures and crops on irrigated areas
SIP2 aimed to fast-track adoption of the key irrigation principles determined in SIP1 by addressing the barriers to farmers implementing them.}
As part of SIP2, 10 dairy optimisation sites were established across the seven dairy regions of mainland Australia to capture data for up to three irrigation seasons or defined irrigation periods.
The objective for each irrigated dairy optimisation site was to decrease the 'yield gap' between modelled yield potential and measured yield, using the first season as a baseline. Data on irrigation system performance and design, water and energy usage, and pasture productivity was collated each year for each site to provide objective measurement of system performance and to determine changes throughout the project.
READ MORE: Irrigation timing key in pasture trial
"Each site was an example of the primary irrigation system or irrigation system of interest to the region's dairy irrigators and was representative of the regional dairy feedbase," Dairy Australia's national soils and irrigation lead Cath Lescun said.
"Local farmers and service providers helped to determine the dairy optimisation site research questions to be addressed over the project's duration. The research, extension and communication activities at each site were conducted by a locally based optimisation site co-ordinator."
Standardised data collection and analysis was adopted to assess the efficiency and profitability of practices and improvements or constraints associated with closing the yield gap. Water and power efficiencies were identified and evaluated by collecting site data including growth rates and water and power usage.
A wide variety of irrigation scheduling technologies were trialled by the dairy optimisation sites including:
The participating farmers used irrigation scheduling and soil moisture monitoring technologies to inform irrigation decisions. The technologies allowed them to evaluate the impact of weather conditions (evapotranspiration and rainfall) on their irrigation strategies and build their confidence to maintain soil moisture within the Readily Available Water (RAW) zone, the optimal soil conditions at which plants can easily access water to grow.
By trialling the technologies and strategies on local farms, and having local farmers communicate and discuss their experiences in using the data to inform irrigation decisions, the benefits, and challenges of closing the irrigation yield gap were identified and explored.
The project found increased water productivity was gained from implementing the following key irrigation principles:
Strategies used by optimisation site farmers to address the gap between modelled potential yield and actual yield included starting irrigation earlier, starting irrigation on time after rainfall events and changing application frequency and rate to maintain RAW. After initial system evaluations, some sites overhauled or bought new pumps to improve performance and increase efficiency and/or overhauled or bought new sprinkler packages to operate within specification, improving application uniformity.
Even where sites experienced high variation in seasonal conditions across the three years with heat events or saturated conditions or both, the core strategies implemented delivered productivity and profitability change across the sites.
On average there was a 47 per cent improvement in Gross Productivity Water Use Index (tonnes of dry matter/megalitre). The range in percentage improvement for the Gross Productivity Water Use Index across sites was -25 to 181.
Both the average improvement and the wide range in overall productivity highlights the potential productivity benefits for Australian dairy irrigators if they adopt the irrigation strategies and principles identified by the project.
Over the course of SIP2, the project delivered 101 extension activities to 1734 attendees, including 811 farmers and 735 service providers, to highlight the benefit the learnings from SIP2 can provide to individual farmers and the Australian dairy industry.
To find out more about the SIP2 project and access the tools and resources generated by the research, visit dairyaustralia.com.au/sip2.
Want to read more stories like this?
Sign up below (select Dairy News) to receive our e-newsletter delivered fresh to your email in-box twice a week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.