Australian dairy organisations work to manage disease threats

October 9 2022 - 10:00pm
Close monitoring of animal health is vital to identify disease early and prevent it's spread. Picture by Jakob Malmo

The detection some months ago of lumpy skin disease in countries close to Australia had the Australian dairy industry on alert. However, the news that foot and mouth disease had now been detected in Indonesia - including the popular Australian tourist destination, Bali - has significantly heightened biosecurity concerns.

