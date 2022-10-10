Growers have gone public to correct a popular myth of chickens being fed on a ballooning diet of steroids and hormones.
The Australian Chicken Meat Federation wants the widely-held myth to be busted once and for all.
They insist hormones and steroids are not fed to chickens.
It would illegal if they did.
Fears about the public perceptions of their product was heightened after recent research found almost 6 in 10 Australians believed the falsity.
Only 13 per cent of Aussies answered the survey correctly.
The ACMF research also found more than a quarter of Australians are making a move away from red meat to chicken meat for reasons such as health, budget and the environment.
Chicken growers now want to reassure Aussies they can continue to eat their favourite meat without worrying they are artificially bulked up by drugs.
ACMF executive director Dr Vivien Kite said it was time Australians were fed the correct facts.
Dr Kite's said the modern chicken's size and robust growth occurred naturally due to selective breeding, animal husbandry and optimal nutrition.
"Modern meat chickens have been selectively bred to grow well and put on a lot more muscle, ie meat, more effectively than earlier chicken breeds," she said.
"This breeding process has also enabled today's chickens to convert their feed into meat more efficiently, reaching the desired market weight and quality more quickly than the breeds of chickens from which they originated.
"While meat yield and the efficiency with which birds convert feed to meat are important factors of modern breeding programs, so are traits such as robustness, physical fitness, reproductive fitness and resistance to disease and metabolic conditions."
Poultry nutrition senior lecturer at the University of Sydney, Dr Sonia Liu, agreed production efficiency and improved sustainability of today's meat chickens is a combined effort from genetic selection breeding programs, better health and farm management practices, and advanced nutrition and feed formulation.
The industry suggested the myth may have its origins from the 1950s when a synthetic form of the female sex hormone oestrogen started to be used commercially in some parts of the world to fatten young male chickens.
As strains of chickens bred specifically for meat production started to be developed, this practice became irrelevant, and the use of such products was discontinued in the 1960s in Australia.
Despite the facts, the myths around the use of hormones and steroids have lived on over the decades, and ACMF's recent research sought to understand how these myths have been perpetuated.
"With this new research finding around 64pc of Australians sourced this misinformation from media or online, it's now time for every Australian to get their facts straight and understand how their favourite meat is responsibly raised and brought to the table," Dr Kite said.
"We urge Australians to visit our website and learn the correct facts for themselves", she said.
