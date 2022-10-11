Carp herpes virus biocontrol report finished but not released

AFTER more than six years, a report on if herpes virus should be released into Australian water ways to decimate carp populations has been handed to the government, but is still yet to be made public.
The National Carp Control Plan, which has been plagued with delays, outlines the feasibility of using Cyprinid herpesvirus 3 as a control method for the pest species.
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Water said the virus would not be released without further consideration, agreement from all relevant jurisdictions and extensive stakeholder consultation.
The plan was first announced in 2016, with a $15m budget and the aim of releasing the virus by 2018. However, it became clear extra scientific research was needed.
The concerns around the virus have always been its unintended consequences, particularly if it quickly rolls through carp populations too quickly, leaving their rotting bodies to suck up oxygen from waterways and inadvertently killing other species. There were also questions if the virus could jump to other species.
There are growing calls for the long-awaited report to be made public, including Nationals leader David Littleproud and the South Australian Liberal Party.
"The implications of the plan are significant, and it will need to be carefully considered by all Murray-Darling Basin jurisdictions," SA shadow water minister Nicola Centofanti said.
"This will take time, and it's therefore essential that the Plan is made public immediately - especially if action is required during times of high river like we are experiencing now.
"Whatever decision is made on the release of the virus, it needs to be well-considered and supported. The immediate release of the Plan is the first step in this process".
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt is yet to see the plan, and will only consider it after it has been reviewed by the Environment and Invasives Committee and the National Biosecurity Committee.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
