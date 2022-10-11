Farm Online
Carp herpes virus biocontrol report finished but not released

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 11 2022 - 11:00pm
AFTER more than six years, a report on if herpes virus should be released into Australian water ways to decimate carp populations has been handed to the government, but is still yet to be made public.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

