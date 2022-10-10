Grain's gaining but $A slide and gas shortages reignite fert costs

Jumping global wheat prices bode well for farmers if they can nurse their crops through the next month or so to harvest, but the outlook is not so attractive for future crop input costs.
With 70 per cent of Europe's fertiliser production either shut down or reduced due to soaring gas prices, international urea values are rising again and phosphate products are retreating from recent downward price trends.
A distinct fall in the Australian dollar's value against its US counterpart will also hurt the farm sector's imported fertiliser, fuel and crop chemical buying power, although crude oil prices continue to dip because of weakening world-wide economic sentiment.
However, despite deepening concerns about the faltering global economy, Australian wheat values gained between $13 to $48 a tonne in the past four weeks.
Rural Bank's latest commodity insights report noted international wheat futures, now at their highest point since June, spiked on worries about shrinking US winter crop prospects, dry European planting conditions and further escalation of the Ukraine war.
Wheat futures prices surged again early this week after Russia sprayed missiles into civilian targets in Ukraine stoking worries about more attacks on agricultural freight or storage infrastructure.
Chicago, Kansas and Paris grain futures markets jumped by four to six per cent on Monday night, also agitated by concerns Ukraine's export corridor will close by December and its already diminished export targets would not be achieved.
Eastern Australian ASX January futures jumped $10 to close at $472/t, but Commonwealth Bank of Australia's Tobin Gorey described spot prices as "confused" and still to fully factor in reaction to the Ukraine situation and the falling dollar.
The past month's overseas price rises have helped underpin local markets.
The trade was also now factoring in price responses to potential quality setbacks for some of the big Australian crop, notably in NSW where rain, waterlogging and flooding persist, prompting rising premiums for higher protein wheat.
Rabobank lifted its 12-month Chicago (CBOT) wheat price forecast from US870c a bushel to US890c following September's 10pc gains.
CBOT wheat prices started this month at US922c/bu - well up from US726c a year ago.
However, Rabo analyst, Dennis Voznesenski, said with significant volumes of Australian wheat still in the bulk storage system after last season, the forecasted 33 million tonne local crop's price was unlikely to see significant further rises during the next six months.
The new season harvest is now underway in parts of Central Queensland, West Australia and South Australia, but wet and mild weather has delayed harvest schedules around the country.
Mr Voznesenski expected large supplies of feed wheat Australia-wide would see price discounts similar to last season and weigh on feed barley prices, too, while malt barley premiums would be dampened by a bigger Canadian crop.
Local (non-genetically modified) canola values at port were also well below this time last year ($954/t Newcastle track), but recovering ground to start October at $730 as the canola market again promised to be one to watch in the year ahead.
He said European Union canola demand could be significantly boosted as the EU looked at phasing out palm oil use next year.
It had also added soybean oil to its phase-out schedule because of that crop's poor environmental record in some countries, sparking concerns about a looming global canola oil shortage.
Less comforting, however, was the outlook for fertiliser, with urea prices rising 11pc in Australian dollar terms last month as the Middle East price lifted to $US650, up from $US485 a year ago.
"Rabobank sees substantial upside price risk for urea moving into the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023," Mr Voznesenski said.
Phosphate stocks were high in the Americas, but the dependency on natural gas for ammonia to make phosphate fertiliser products would have an impact, even though US Gulf prices for diammonium phosphate had declined about $US125 in the past month.
Fortunately, potash was in plentiful supply overseas and lower price trends would continue.
Rabobank has told importers to budget for the dollar to stay below $US64c for the next three months as global growth prospects waivered, although a recovery to $US73c by this time next year was anticipated.
Associate analyst, Pia Piggott, noted the strengthening US dollar, on an index basis, was now at its highest point in two decades, slashing about 11pc from the value of the local currency in nine months.
Somewhat countering the lower dollar's costly impact on imported supplies was Rabobank's expectation that agricultural chemicals prices will drift down for the rest of the year because of improving Chinese output.
Also continuing a steep fall is the spot freight rate for shipping containers, with the Baltic global container index down 25pc during September, and port congestion slowly recovering.
Weakening global economic activity has contributed to reduced shipping demand pressure which, in turn, lifted the percentage of on-time arrivals at container ports to 40.6pc in July, compared with 36pc in May.
Meanwhile, strong grain export shipping activity from South America in September increased the volumes carried by bulk freighters to their highest level globally in more than two months.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
