Rabobank, Rural Bank upbeat on wheat, but brace for more farm costs

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated October 11 2022 - 12:02am, first published October 10 2022 - 11:00pm
Grain's gaining but $A slide and gas shortages reignite fert costs

Jumping global wheat prices bode well for farmers if they can nurse their crops through the next month or so to harvest, but the outlook is not so attractive for future crop input costs.

