LANDMARK 163 hectare (403 acre) South Coast NSW property Daisy Bank is still available after being put to auction in Sydney on Tuesday.
Held within the D'arcy family for 168 years, the high performance property features the very impressive Daisy Bank homestead, which was completed in 1889.
Daisy Bank has highly fertile alluvial river flats running through to alluvial granite loams in the elevated grazing country.
There is a 540 megalitre high security irrigation licence and a milking capacity of up to 430 cows. The property is also equally suited to beef production.
The 49 paddocks, which are serviced by laneways, feature rye grass and clovers alongside native grasses and cocksfoot and phalaris. Lucerne has also been grown on a rotational basis.
The dairy complex is contained in a substantial shed and features an energy efficient, six stand Lely Astronaut robotic milking system. The robotic milking system and associated milking infrastructure is not included in the sale. However, it is available to be purchased at an agreed pre-auction value.
Other improvements include a four bedroom manager's residence, sheds, silos, and silage pits.
The property was bought in 1854 and developed as a pig and dairy farm. The granite bacon factory and smoke house, which operated from 1870 to 1923 to supply product domestically as well as to England and Ireland, remain in excellent condition.
The impressive two storey, five bedroom Daisy Bank homestead is a replica of the family's original home in Ireland and stands proudly on a hill overlooking the farm and the township of Bega.
The homestead is constructed from more than 365,000 handmade bricks, shipped from Sydney to Tathra, and then taken by a smaller boat up the river to Bega.
Three sides have double wrap around verandahs, the only major variation in the design to the original home in Ireland.
Contact David Nolan, 0447 278 236, Webster Nolan Real Estate, or Gerry Tarlinton, 0409 822 962, LJ Hooker, Bega.
