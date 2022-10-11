Litchfields secure high rainfall Bunnabukbuk at auction

JIM and Libby Litchfield have bought the NSW South West Slopes breeding and fattening property Bunnabukbuk at a Webster Nolan Real Estate auction for $13.25 million.
Offered by brothers Tony and Bill Barton, who built and operate Gundagai Meat Packers, the 907 hectare (2241 acre) is described as being equally suited to both cattle and sheep.
The price paid by the Litchfields from Hazeldean, Cooma, is equal to about $14,609/ha ($5913/acre).
Bunnabukbuk is located about five minutes drive from Adelong, 30 minutes from Gundagai and an hour from Wagga Wagga.
The pre-auction price guide was between $13 million and $15m.
The versatile and productive property boasts an impressive 800mm (32 inch) average annual rainfall and has a sound fertiliser history.
The property comprises of predominantly protected alluvial valley floor flats with some elevated and hill grazing country. There is yellow, red and grey box timber.
Water is supplied by dams and a reticulated watering system, as well as creeks including Califat Creek.
Improvements include steel cattle yards, a shearing shed with ProWay sheep yards, hay shed and a silo.
The marketing of Bunnabukbuk was handled by David Nolan, Webster Nolan Real Estate.
