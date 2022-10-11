Newcastle container terminal a top priority for state's farmers.

The establishment of a Newcastle container terminal is among the top priorities for a new NSW Farmers Federation taskforce created to identify supply-chain bottlenecks which are costing the state billions in lost revenue each year.
The Modernising Rail Infrastructure Taskforce, which will meet for the first time this week, seeks to resolve avoidable freight delays and bring the state in line with world's best practice.
Taskforce chair and Moree grain grower Matthew Madden said there were some immediate opportunities to resolve issues that were costing farmers, and the NSW economy, significant amounts of money.
"The fact that we've got grain being driven by road into the biggest city in the country is a clear sign we've got some big issues with our rail-freight system," Mr Madden said in a statement issued by NSW Farmers.
"For example, improving rail freight from northern grain growers to the Port of Newcastle would save farmers between $16 and $22 per tonne, or up to $2.8 billion over the next 30 years, allowing them to reinvest in their businesses and drive even more economic activity."
NSW farmers produce $17 billion worth of food and fibre every year, or about 25 per cent of total national production. Primary industries exports were valued at $6.6 billion in 2020-21.
The federation has warned that without significant improvement in rail access and operations at ports, growth opportunities would be wasted and economic growth missed.
Mr Madden said access to export markets was critical for farmers, but high port charges, poor rail quality and port bottlenecks were holding them back.
"Farmers want to get on with the business of farming without having to worry about these transport bottlenecks. Agricultural industries are an economic dynamo in NSW, but we're being outpaced by other countries and we need to get our supply chains up to scratch," he said.
"Given we're a key user of ports and railway lines, we need to play a key role in helping tackle the problem."
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
