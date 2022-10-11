Farm Online
NSW Farmers make Newcastle Container Terminal a top priority for supply chain taskforce

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
October 11 2022 - 5:00am
Newcastle container terminal a top priority for state's farmers.

The establishment of a Newcastle container terminal is among the top priorities for a new NSW Farmers Federation taskforce created to identify supply-chain bottlenecks which are costing the state billions in lost revenue each year.

