Cunninghams praise the comfort and reliability of Claas Axion tractors

October 16 2022 - 2:00am
WA farmer Paul Cunningham says swapping to Claas Axion tractors was a huge step up in terms of efficiency.

After clocking up more than 7000 hours on two pre-owned Claas Axion 950 tractors, Great Southern region farmers, Paul and Ian Cunningham, had no hesitation when it came time to ordering a new replacement.

