Property agents almost ran out of superlatives to describe the quality of Ken Gall's Dookie farm coming up for auction in November.
"One of the most admired," was just the introduction.
"Renowned", and 'impressive", "wonderful" and the finisher - "one of the finest mixed farming properties offered of recent times".
Agents from Kevin Hicks Real Estate are obviously in love with the Gall's Noonameena, a 267 hectare (660 acre) mixed farm next door to the University of Melbourne's Dookie campus in the Goulburn Valley.
The property is being offered for sale for the first time in 72 years.
A public auction will be held at the Dookie recreation reserve at 1pm on Friday, November 11.
Agents has suggested a price range of between $6000 and $7000 an acre for the choice farm, or between $4 million-$4.6 million all up.
Offering "elite" cropping and grazing (there they go again)the farm has a local reputation for high production of crops and fodder.
Agents said Noonameena provided an "ideal combination" of flood irrigation and undulating hill country.
The farm enjoys secure irrigation water from the Broken River, supplying about 93ha (230 acres) of lasered paddocks through an internal channel system with padman stops to most outlets.
A hefty 398 megalitres of high reliability water share is being made available to the successful buyer at market value.
About 109ha (270 acres) is currently sown to canola.
The highest part of the farm is productive with improved pastures, some native timber and views to neighbouring Mount Major, across to the Strathbogie's and Mount Buffalo beyond.
Noonameena's four-bedroom brick veneer home was built in 1980 and extended in 1990.
The home includes two living areas with an undercover outdoor deck with views onto the hill.
The original family weatherboard homestead is still on the block which agents admit needs work.
Farm buildings include a machinery shed, a lock-up workshop (30 x 30) with concrete floor and three phase power.
It has a three-stand flat board shearing shed with capacity of 300 head inside and under the shed, with steel yards and loading ramp.
A steel cattle yard with cattle race and crush and large hay shed (640 rolls, 26m x 15m approx.) complete the improvements.
"Central to Shepparton and Benalla with bitumen frontage and strong boundaries, excellent soils, irrigation and infrastructure, 'Noonameena' presents as one of the finest mixed farming properties offered of recent times," the agents' ended.
For more information contact the impressed Chris Drum on 0400 213223 or Kelvin Maude on 0418 992270.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
