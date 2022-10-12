Farm Online
Property agents are raving over a Goulburn Valley mixed farm going to auction

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 12 2022 - 12:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Chris Drum from Kevin Hicks Real Estate had to reach for the dictionary to describe the quality of a Goulburn Valley farm his agency is taking to public auction in November. Pictures from Kevin Hicks Real Estate.

Property agents almost ran out of superlatives to describe the quality of Ken Gall's Dookie farm coming up for auction in November.

