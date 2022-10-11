Giant US investment asset manager, Nuveen, has head hunted Australian-based farm chemicals boss, Kristina Hermanson, to drive its expanding natural capital business in Asia-Pacific and Africa.
Nuveen is the wholly owned subsidiary of Fortune 100 listed financial planning firm TIAA (formerly TIAA-CREF), itself best known for managing pension funds and investments by US education institutions such as universities, colleges and schools.
Early this year Nuveen's natural capital interests in forestry were merged with TIAA's Westchester Group Investment Management, which owns Australian rural property assets spanning about 400,000 hectares.
The properties are leased to farmers, in many cases the previous owners or their neighbours.
Ms Hermanson has been the Sydney-based managing director of FMC's Australian and New Zealand business since 2018 and also its Asia-Pacific boss for the past year.
Her new role, also Sydney-based, will focus on the big investment group's ambitions to grow its farmland, timberland and nature based investment portfolio in the APAC and African property market.
Globally Nuveen has $1.7 trillion ($US1.1t) in funds under management, with its natural capital assets worth about $15 billion.
The investment group said it was looking to APAC and Africa to expand its portfolio of high quality farmland and timberland assets via partnerships and innovative management programs to provide nature based climate solutions for its investors.
Activity in the natural asset space has been notable of late, with Sydney based investor New Forests last month launching New Agriculture to build its portfolio of agriculture assets.
Ms Hermanson will focus on growth in the region in farmland, timber and nature based investments.
Meanwhile, alternative assets specialist, James Freeman, will be working closely with Ms Hermanson as he takes the lead with Nuveen's Australian farmland business.
Matt Bull, whose name has been synonymous with the growth of Westchester's dominant agricultural leasing footprint in Australia, will retire from his chief executive role later this year after more than 12 years with the group.
Ms Hermanson, who is originally from a dairy farm in the US, has 20 years' experience working in the agricultural sectors at a variety of key industry players, including 10 years with global grain and oilseed commodities processor and trader, Archer Daniels Midland.
At FMC she was responsible for driving commercial results, culture and growth strategies and recently joined the board of the Australian Farm Institute.
She has also been a director of CropLife Australia and AgSafe and previously worked at Coca Cola Amatil as director of growth and collaboration.
Nuveen's natural capital global head in London, Martin Davies said he was excited about extending his team of experts "with the view to growing our Global footprint".
"With solid expertise in the region and sector and strong leadership skills, Kristina will complement our existing team and help to expand our focus on sustainability initiatives," he said.
Nuveen Natural Capital has been investing in farmland and timber assets for more than three decades.
It has accumulated a diverse portfolio across 10 countries in what it regards as the most efficient production areas in the world, supported by local and global expertise.
Internationally it has 600 agriculturally-related properties or about 1.2m hectares of country.
The wider Nuveen investment management footprint is spread across various industries in 27 countries.
Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).
