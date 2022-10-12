Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Supreme Court orders farmer class action against Fonterra ordered to mediation

AT
By Andrew Thomson
October 12 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fonterra's Cobden factory produces its popular and profitable Western Star butters brands.

The Supreme Court has ordered parties in a case seeking financial compensation for farmers against dairy giant Fonterra's controversial cash clawback attend mediation this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.