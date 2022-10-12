Farm Online
Free

'Airspace' still being created in the Murray River's full dams as the deluge approaches

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
October 12 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Today is like the calm before the storm even though showers are already sweeping across the sodden southern states.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.