THE Bowen family's highly productive and very well developed Central Queensland irrigation farm Maloa remains on the market after being passed in for $4 million at an auction on Wednesday.
Located 10km north Biloela on the Burnett Highway, the 192 hectare (474 acre) freehold property in two titles is situated in the heart of the Callide Valley.
Maloa is well described as being predominately very strong alluvial creek flats adjacent to Kroombit Creek in a region renowned for its reliable rainfall and climatic conditions allowing for continuous growing seasons..
The entire property is developed to irrigated lucerne, forage and grain production and services established markets.
Kroombit Creek runs through the property providing excellent water. There is about 32ha available for grazing cattle.
Some 160ha is cultivated and developed for irrigation. There is a 400 megalitre irrigation ring tank that is supported by 120ML allocation serviced by three equipped bores.
The farm's two solar systems are designed to cover about 80 per cent of daytime electricity usage.
The main crops grown on Maloa are lucerne (16ha), reclaimer Rhodes grass (8ha), bambatsi and butterfly pea (24ha) with the balance sown to wheat for both forage and grain production.
Improvements include two haysheds, one capable of storing 20,000 square bales and the other capable of storing 1500 round bales. There is also a 15x9m steel framed workshop with three phase power, a four bay lockable garage, a 100 tonne Lysaght grain silo, and cattle yards with a crush.
The majority of the fencing is four barbed wires on steel posts. There is sound fencing along the watercourses supported by a percentage of electric fencing on the grazing country.
Maloa also features a recently renovated three bedroom home and a one bedroom cottage.
A Marami GT 60 high pressure 450m hard hose travelling irrigator, an Agri Requirements 92m low pressure boom with a soft hose, and two 400m 4 inch side rolls are also being offered with the property.
The Bowen family has owned Maloa for the past 33 years and is moving towards retirement.
Contact Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, Elders Rockhampton.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.