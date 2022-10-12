Farm Online

Varroa mites can't be eradicated, says beekeepers president Steve Fuller

By Liv Casben
October 12 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some 100 premises in NSW are infected with varroa since the bee mite was detected in Newcastle. (Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS)

The head of NSW beekeepers has told a senate inquiry he doesn't think the deadly varroa mite can be eradicated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.