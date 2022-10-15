Farm Online
Silvan rechargeable sprayers available for weed management

October 15 2022 - 1:00am
Silvan has a range of rechargeable sprayers available to help keep weeds at bay.

Weeds are growing in abundance in many areas as a result of the wet spring and an already full soil moisture profile.

