Weeds are growing in abundance in many areas as a result of the wet spring and an already full soil moisture profile.
However, Silvan has a range of rechargeable sprayers available to help stay on top of this problem.
Sizes range from eight to 25 litres there is at least one that fits your property maintenance program whether you are a home gardener, small acreage owner, landscape gardener or pest control operator.
The 20L rechargeable upright trolley sprayer is ideal for herbicides, fertilisers and pesticides and offers all the convenience of a powered sprayer while remaining portable.
A feature of the sprayer is the translucent tank, which allows operators to clearly see the chemical volume.
The tubular steel chassis, along with a solid steel axle and pneumatic tyres, allows the sprayer to be pulled up staircases and wheeled over rough terrain.
It can dispense up to five, 20L tanks of chemical for spraying before the 12-volt, 7 amp battery needs recharging, which allows for small spot spray jobs and the capability to cover large house blocks.
Battery recharging takes about three hours.
Another feature is the aquatic pump, which delivers 7L/minute open flow at 8 Bar/120psi maximum pressure, with a pressure regulator to adjust the pressure and flow from the spray nozzle.
The Spotjet spray gun comes with a holder and 600mm stainless steel lance. Attached to the gun is a poly adjustable nozzle, which can deliver a straight stream to a conical mist through a 6m long, 10mm diameter ID delivery hose.
Also in the range is the 15L rechargeable backpack sprayer, which has been designed for effortless use.
It is specifically designed for general weed management, insect and pest control around the garden, inside and outside the home or small to medium rural properties.
The sprayer is preset at a maximum pressure of 2.69 Bar/40psi delivering 1.36L/min, which is ideal for typical landscape applications with a 02 flat fan nozzle.
About 227L or up to 10 tanks can be sprayed over four hours on a single charge of its lithium-ion powered, 2.1 amp battery, which can be recharged in about three hours.
Included with the sprayer is a 530mm long poly wand and lance, which can be fitted with four nozzles to achieve a straight stream, conical fine mist, low and medium flat fan and foam.
The 12L rechargeable backpack sprayer is suitable for controlling weeds around the house, property, along fence lines, in nurseries, parks and gardens with no manual pumping required.
Designed with user comfort in mind, it is 20 per cent lighter than the 16L rechargeable sprayer.
Among its features are a tank contoured for comfort against your back and wide shoulder straps with thick fabric material.
The long reach spray gun with lockable trigger and adjustable nozzle features a lance that extends from 600mm to 900mm.
The diaphragm pump contains an on-demand pressure sensing switch, which starts the pump when it drops below 30 to 35psi and stops it at 40 to 45psi.
The lightweight lithium-ion battery lasts for up to two hours, which allows for up to six tank fills. The battery takes up to four hours to charge from flat in the 240V charger, which is included.
A new product in Silvan's essentials range is the compact 40L spot sprayer, which has been designed to be an affordable solution for applying pesticides, agricultural and horticultural herbicides for weeds and insecticides to plants.
Included is a chemical resistant diaphragm pump which produces an open flow of 2.6L/min with a maximum pressure of 50psi.
Other features include three metres of wiring loom with alligator clips, inline on/off switch and fuse.
The sprayer consists of a translucent poly tank for viewing the content level and comes with a trigger jet spray with 450mm lance and adjustable spray nozzle, which delivers a coarse pencil straight stream through to a fine mist.
Attached to the nozzle is a 6m x 8mm long agricultural hose.
