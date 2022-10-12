Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Nullawarre young farmer Sam Kermond keen to learn more

October 12 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nullawarre dairy farmer Sam Kermond will be joining other young people on a study tour of New Zealand. Picture supplied by DemoDairy

Young Nullawarre, Vic, dairy farmer Sam Kermond has been hungry to learn all he can after returning to the industry earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.