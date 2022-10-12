NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the blue ribbon Dubbo property Valley Fields, after it was passed in at auction on Wednesday.
Held by the Morris family for 110 years, the property comprises of 518 hectares (1282 acres) of country located 10km south west of Dubbo on the Mitchell Highway.
Valley Fields comprises of predominantly heavy red loam kurrajong country and is suited to a variety of crops and lucerne production.
The multi-title property is also located in close to the Firgrove Estate and Bencubbin Estate developments, suggesting future development opportunities.
The productive property runs about 1600 ewes with consistent lambing percentages above 150 per cent. The lambs are carried through to processing weights and/or as suckers with additional fodder.
Ewe numbers have been cut back at times to also accommodate up to 50 cows and calves.
The well fenced property has 22 paddocks plus smaller holding paddocks. There is a trough in every paddock with water supplied by three bores, nine dams, eight tanks and a double frontage to the Eulomogo Creek.
Valley Fields also features a quaint, double-red brick country home. Beautiful verandah areas sweep around two sides of the three bedroom home.
Other improvements include a machinery shed, hay shed, garage and workshop, two storage sheds, six silos and grain shed. There is also a set of steel cattle yards, sheep yards, a two stand shearing shed, and an historical blacksmith shop.
Contact Mat Smith, 0417 806 940, Nutrien Harcourts, Dubbo.
